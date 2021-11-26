Man held on suspicion of covering up ex-wife’s murder with car crash

Police in Misawa, Aomori Prefecture, have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 33-year-old ex-wife and then making it look like she was killed in a car crash.

According to police, the victim, Megumi Hamaoka, was found in the driver’s seat after her car apparently crashed into a concrete wall early on the morning of Nov 21, Fuji TV reported. However, an autopsy revealed that she had been strangled to death.

On Thursday, police arrested her ex-husband, Shuhei Chiba, on suspicion of murder. Police believe he strangled his former wife, then put her body in the driver’s seat and pressed the accelerator, sending the car into the wall.

Police said that they had been consulted on several occasions by the couple about escalating disputes between them about raising their children when they were still married. They divorced earlier this year.

