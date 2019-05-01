Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kaoru Hasegawa, right, is seen being taken to prosecutors on Wednesday. Photo: KYODO
crime

Man held over knives left on prince's classroom desk criticizes imperial system


TOKYO

A 56-year-old man who was arrested over knives left on the classroom desk of Prince Hisahito at a Tokyo school has made critical remarks about the Japanese imperial system during interrogations, investigative sources said Thursday, without elaborating.

Kaoru Hasegawa, who was sent to prosecutors on Wednesday, has admitted leaving the knives after he was apprehended Monday for allegedly trespassing on the grounds of the Ochanomizu University Junior High School attended by the 12-year-old heir to the Chrysanthemum Throne, according to the sources.

Two knives were found on the desk last Friday, with security cameras capturing a helmeted man entering the school earlier in the day. Prince Hisahito and his fellow students were outside the classroom at the time.

Hasegawa told investigators he checked the location of the prince's school by searching online, the sources said.

The incident occurred as Japan was preparing to celebrate the ascension of Emperor Naruhito on Wednesday. The imperial succession promoted Prince Hisahito to second in line to the throne after his father, Crown Prince Fumihito, the younger brother of the emperor.

Investigations have revealed Hasegawa had been staying at a hotel in Tokyo for several days before the incident, and bought the knives and other items during that time.

Around noon Friday, a teacher found a 60-centimeter-long aluminum bar with two fruit knives attached by duct tape to one end -- giving it the appearance of a pitchfork -- placed across the prince's desk and the one next to it. The blades were painted pink, according to police.

The police tracked down Hasegawa, who had been on the run for four days since Friday, by piecing together footage from surveillance cameras in various locations.

Security camera footage showing a helmeted man clad in blue and wearing a mask and gloves entering the school earlier on Friday.

The camera also spotted a man resembling Hasegawa, whose place of residence and occupation is unknown, leaving the school premises from the main gate at around 11:10 a.m., according to the police. They added a person thought to be him was later seen at the nearby Myogadani Station, from where he apparently took a subway.

By analyzing surveillance camera footage from different locations, the police were able to determine that Hasegawa took an indirect route to a hotel in the city of Hiratsuka in Kanagawa Prefecture.

The police arrested him on Monday after he returned to the hotel.

A woman in her 50s who was staying at the hotel said she saw Hasegawa being led away by two people, apparently investigators, after he told the front desk clerk his room number.

"He looked quite calm," she said.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.






Well, he looks like a member of a crime syndicate, and many of those dudes look quite calm, until they aren't!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Criticize with your voice, not fear.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

An awful lot of planning and deception. What in the world was the guy thinking?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Thinking about this 'pitchfork', I can understand that description, but still we have no indication of what he used to paint the blades pink, and why. Nail varnish? A pot of pink paint in a hotel room?

Since he announced at the gate that he was a plumber, and he had attached the knives to one end of an aluminum/aluminium pole, I am now guessing that he hoped the contraption might look at a glance like some kind of large pipe wrench.

Hope the guy does not become a hero. There are quite a few who strongly hold anti-imperial views, and he could even be ex-left-wing Chukaku or Kakumaru-Ha guerrilla from the 1970s.

0 ( +0 / -0 )



