crime

Man indicted for kidnapping 12-year-old girl he met online

2 Comments
OSAKA

Prosecutors have indicted a man on charges of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl who they believe got to know the suspect through social networking.

Hitoshi Ito, 35, denied the allegation when he was arrested on Nov 23 but has since remained silent during questioning, investigative sources said.

Ito was arrested after the girl sought help at a police box in Oyama, Tochigi Prefecture. The city is more than 400 kilometers away from the girl's home in Osaka where she was last seen Nov 17.

He had been also suspected of forcibly confining the girl at his home but the prosecutors dropped the allegation due to insufficient evidence.

Following Ito's arrest, police found another girl at his home, in a case they are still investigating. The 15-year-old from Ibaraki Prefecture had been reported missing in June.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Are there no statements from the victims themselves? Isn't that sufficient evidence in and of itself?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The city is more than 400 kilometers away from the girl's home, wow that's some distance, its not as if she's just gone around to a friends house for tea, and how does a 12 YO afford a train or bus ticket for that distance? so I suspect he's abducted her and drove back to his house, the other way of checking what he's said via the internet is to check his, and her hard drive on the computer.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

