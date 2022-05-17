Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man indicted on theft, drug charges escapes from hospital

SAITAMA

A 38-year-old man indicted for theft and violating the Stimulants Control Law has escaped from a hospital in Saitama Prefecture, where he had been transferred to for a surgical procedure.

According to the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors’ Office and police, Ken Ueda's detention was suspended on Tuesday until Thursday so he could be treated at the medical facility in Kawaguchi City, Kyodo News reported. Police learned of his escape after his lawyer contacted the authorities on Tuesday afternoon.

Ueda was arrested and indicted in February and March. The decision to temporarily suspend his detention was finalized on May 10. The conditions of Ueda’s suspension required him to remain in the designated hospital, be accompanied by his lawyer when traveling, and not engage in any behavior that could be seen as destroying evidence.

‘what can you say,? No guard, no secure ward…just words spoken with a serious face. He didn’t even need a music box. I love it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

