crime

Man indicted over fire that killed 2 in facility for homeless people in Hokkaido

SAPPORO

Prosecutors in Sapporo have indicted a 67-year-old man who set fire to a two-floor apartment building for homeless people, in which he also lived, killing two people, last September, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported Sunday.

According to prosecutors, Masami Ogino has been indicted on murder and arson charges for the fire which occurred at around 5:30 a.m. on Sept 30 at the facility in Kita-Hiroshima, Hokkaido. 

Prosecutors said Ogino has admitted to police that he set fire to his room on the second floor by pouring kerosene on the floor and igniting it with a lighter.

Police said Ogino told them that he wanted to kill the manager of the building which is run by a non-profit organization. The facility housed 14 tenants who were homeless or could not afford to pay much rent elsewhere. The manager also lived there.

The victims were the manager and a woman. Both lived in rooms on the second floor.

After Ogino’s arrest in October, he underwent psychiatric tests for three months to determine if he was mentally competent to be held criminally responsible. The tests concluded on Friday and Ogino was indicted on Saturday.

