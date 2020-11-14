Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man killed in hit-and-run in Aichi

AICHI

A 48-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture, on Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3 a.m. Sankei Shimbun reported that a passerby called 110 and said that a man was lying on the road.

The victim, Yasuo Matsumoto, was a company employee who lived nearby. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead due to severe head injuries.

Police are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the vehicle that hit Matsumoto.

