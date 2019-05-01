Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The wreckage of a car that crashed while being pursued by police in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture on Wednesday night. Photo: YOUTUBE/FNN
crime

Man killed, woman in coma after crashing car while being pursued by police

3 Comments
KANAGAWA

A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured after the car they were in crashed while they were being pursued by a police car in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, police said Thursday.

According to police, the chase began at around 11 p.m. Wednesday. A patrol car spotted the vehicle driving along a prefectural road with the left front headlight off, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police asked the driver to pull over but instead, the car sped off.

The police car sounded its siren and pursued the car. After about 1.5 kilometers, the car hit a road divider steel pole. The two occupants -- a 37-year-old man, identified as Takeo Anzai, and a 31-year-old woman -- were thrown clear as the car burst into flames.

Police said Anzai died early Thursday in hospital, while the woman was in a coma.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Investing in Japanese Real Estate with Low Money Down: How to Get the Best Financing Terms

Apr 23rd (Tue), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

They shoulda stopped !

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I wonder how fast they were going when they hit. That car is a mess, and thrown clear, probably means they weren't wearing seat belts, which from the looks of the car, wouldn't have mattered much anyway.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Sheeet. Ripped the gas tank clean out.

This one was never going to have a happy ending. Glad no-one else was involved.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Didn't put the seatbelts on even when they fled from the police. Not that it would have helped in this csse but they weren't thinking about anything but getting away. Why the big fear of police?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Lifestyle

Masako Owada: The Woman Who Just Became Japan’s New Empress

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Emoji Nation: Peculiar Emoticons You’ll Find in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Studio Ghibli is Hiring Digital Animators for an Upcoming Feature Film

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Savvy News

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2019: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Yoron Island

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

A Timeline of Emperor Akihito’s Reign of Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog