Man killed, woman in coma after crashing car while being pursued by police

A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured after the car they were in crashed while they were being pursued by a police car in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, police said Thursday.
According to police, the chase began at around 11 p.m. Wednesday. A patrol car spotted the vehicle driving along a prefectural road with the left front headlight off, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police asked the driver to pull over but instead, the car sped off.
The police car sounded its siren and pursued the car. After about 1.5 kilometers, the car hit a road divider steel pole. The two occupants -- a 37-year-old man, identified as Takeo Anzai, and a 31-year-old woman -- were thrown clear as the car burst into flames.
Police said Anzai died early Thursday in hospital, while the woman was in a coma.© Japan Today
tooheysnew
They shoulda stopped !
Yubaru
I wonder how fast they were going when they hit. That car is a mess, and thrown clear, probably means they weren't wearing seat belts, which from the looks of the car, wouldn't have mattered much anyway.
Bungle
Sheeet. Ripped the gas tank clean out.
This one was never going to have a happy ending. Glad no-one else was involved.
obladi
Didn't put the seatbelts on even when they fled from the police. Not that it would have helped in this csse but they weren't thinking about anything but getting away. Why the big fear of police?