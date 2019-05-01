Man killed, woman in coma after crashing car while being pursued by police

The wreckage of a car that crashed while being pursued by police in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture on Wednesday night.

A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured after the car they were in crashed while they were being pursued by a police car in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, police said Thursday.

According to police, the chase began at around 11 p.m. Wednesday. A patrol car spotted the vehicle driving along a prefectural road with the left front headlight off, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police asked the driver to pull over but instead, the car sped off.

The police car sounded its siren and pursued the car. After about 1.5 kilometers, the car hit a road divider steel pole. The two occupants -- a 37-year-old man, identified as Takeo Anzai, and a 31-year-old woman -- were thrown clear as the car burst into flames.

Police said Anzai died early Thursday in hospital, while the woman was in a coma.

