crime

Man on death row for killing Filipino woman dies of illness

TOKYO

A 61-year-old man who was sentenced to death in 2010 for killing a Filipino woman in 2008 and to 14 years in prison for the murder of another Filipino woman in 1999 died of illness at the Tokyo Detention Center on Sunday morning.

A Justice Ministry spokesperson said Hiroshi Nozaki died of chronic kidney failure, adding he had been in ill health since 2018. The spokesperson said he had been receiving dialysis since the beginning of December but refused it on Friday and also wouldn't take any antibiotics.

The Tokyo High Court sentenced Nozaki to death for murdering Honiefaith Ratilla Kamiosawa, 22, in 2008 and Elda Longakit Yoneda, 27, in 1999, Kyodo News reported. Nozaki suffocated Yoneda with a futon mattress and strangled Kamiosawa. He dismembered Yoneda’s body and dumped the parts in a canal and other places. Nozaki had been in a relationship with both victims.

Nozaki’s death leaves the number of death row inmates in Japan at 109.

He was going to be executed anyway,,He died naturally ,Which was better for him..

