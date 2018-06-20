Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man on the run after slashing 3 people in Yokohama, killing 1

1 Comment
YOKOHAMA

A man is on the run after slashing three people, including one fatally, with a knife at a housing complex in Yokohama early Thursday, police said.

The man fled the scene after the attack that occurred around 1:35 a.m., according to the Kanagawa prefectural police.

The victim who died in the attack was male, they said.

what is going on here recently? just yesterday some guy randomly  stabbed/attacked a 9-year-old boy. please kill yourself instead of hurting others.

