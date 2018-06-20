Man on the run after slashing 3 people in Yokohama, killing 1

A man is on the run after slashing three people, including one fatally, with a knife at a housing complex in Yokohama early Thursday, police said.
The man fled the scene after the attack that occurred around 1:35 a.m., according to the Kanagawa prefectural police.
The victim who died in the attack was male, they said.© KYODO
nakanoguy01
what is going on here recently? just yesterday some guy randomly stabbed/attacked a 9-year-old boy. please kill yourself instead of hurting others.