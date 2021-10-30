Man on wanted list for year after stealing money from woman’s bank account arrested

Hyogo prefectural police have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of using an elderly woman’s ATM cards to steal 600,000 yen from her bank account.
According to police, the theft occurred in November 2020 in Tokyo’s Katsushika Ward after the suspect, Daisuke Matsushige, visited the woman, pretending to be a police officer, and asked to check her ATM cards, Fuji TV reported.
Police said the woman, who is in her 80s, received a phone call from an ally of Matsushige, identifying himself as a police officer. The caller said the woman’s ATM cards had been forged to steal money from her account. He also said the thief had been caught and that a police officer would visit her to compare her real cards with the fake ones.
Matsushige visited the woman and asked her to lend him her five bank cards, promising to return them after he verified they were genuine. The woman never saw him again and learned later that 600,000 yen had been stolen from her account.
Matsushige was put on a nationwide wanted list and was arrested in Hyogo Prefecture and sent to Tokyo on Friday. Police said he was identified after train station surveillance camera footage showed him lowering his face mask.
Police said Matsushige has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he needed money for living expenses.© Japan Today
Simian Lane
The way I process why this is in the headlines is that Japan must have a supremely lower crime rate than say the US or European countries, where crimes like this wouldn’t get near the headlines
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Lowering his face mask .
Now there's some fantastic detective police work for you.
A year after the crime.
Probably take another year to convict him.
Arrested on suspicion but he's admitted to the crime.
dmhondz
ATM cards? How did he know the pin number?
ShinkansenCaboose
PIN number easy.
1234
or
abcd
wowyz
"he needed money for living expenses."
who doesn't?
moron
pudus
dont forget to buy your much needed pampers
Gazman
Are they using face recognition cameras in the stations? Seems strange that he’d be recognised so quickly when he ‘pulled his face mask down’…..
Zaphod
So she also told him the PINs? Why?
Sal Affist
Elder fraud is very important to root out. Most of these go unsolved, but in this case the Police were more interested in finding an imposter. They were motivated, as it were, to also make sure it wasn't a real off-duty police officer abusing his trusted position and badge. That was Mr. Matsushige's mistake. If he had just impersonated a bank representative, the Police would never have put any effort into finding him.
Yrral
It hard to escape Japanese,in America, criminal can escape to others counties from Canada to Chile, because of the connected land mass