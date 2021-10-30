Man on wanted list for year after stealing money from woman’s bank account arrested

Hyogo prefectural police have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of using an elderly woman’s ATM cards to steal 600,000 yen from her bank account.

According to police, the theft occurred in November 2020 in Tokyo’s Katsushika Ward after the suspect, Daisuke Matsushige, visited the woman, pretending to be a police officer, and asked to check her ATM cards, Fuji TV reported.

Police said the woman, who is in her 80s, received a phone call from an ally of Matsushige, identifying himself as a police officer. The caller said the woman’s ATM cards had been forged to steal money from her account. He also said the thief had been caught and that a police officer would visit her to compare her real cards with the fake ones.

Matsushige visited the woman and asked her to lend him her five bank cards, promising to return them after he verified they were genuine. The woman never saw him again and learned later that 600,000 yen had been stolen from her account.

Matsushige was put on a nationwide wanted list and was arrested in Hyogo Prefecture and sent to Tokyo on Friday. Police said he was identified after train station surveillance camera footage showed him lowering his face mask.

Police said Matsushige has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he needed money for living expenses.

