Man pleads not guilty to murder of 9-year-old Vietnamese girl

The former head of a parents' association at a school pleaded not guilty on Monday to murdering a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl who attended the school.
During his first hearing in the trial at Chiba District Court, Yasumasa Shibuya, 47, denied killing Le Thi Nhat Linh, saying, "All (the allegations) are wrong. The prosecutors' claims are fictitious and fabricated, and I am absolutely not involved in the case."
According to the indictment, Shibuya snatched Linh by car on the morning of March 24 and sexually assaulted her before strangling her and abandoning her body near a drainage ditch in the city of Abiko, Chiba Prefecture.
At the time of the murder, Shibuya headed the parents' group at the girl's elementary school.
Prosecutors claimed Shibuya was the assailant, citing blood and saliva taken from Shibuya's minivehicle and camper van, which matched the victim's DNA. They added that evidence matching Shibuya's DNA was also found from Linh's body.
But the defense counsel argued the blood in the minivehicle may have been left before the murder as Linh had been in the defendant's car, adding that investigative authorities may have deliberately left the DNA samples of the defendant and the victim.
Linh, a third grader in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, was on her way to school to attend a ceremony marking the end of the academic year.
Le Anh Hao, the 35-year-old father of Linh, told reporters, "I am furious. If he is really the criminal, it is unforgivable."
The prosecutors also said in the hearing that from around 3:30 p.m. to the evening on the day when Linh went missing, Shibuya's minivehicle traveled near the site where Linh's school bag was found.
They added that a recording captured by Shibuya's dashboard camera at the time of the incident was erased in April last year.
Shibuya kept his silence or refused to speak about the allegations -- which also included sexual assault, abduction and abandoning her body -- during the investigation, according to investigative sources.
The trial is set to conclude after a total of 10 hearings through June 18. The date of ruling will be announced later.© KYODO
nandakandamanda
Circumstantial evidence explained to the media so far strongly points to him for both the murder and abandonment of the body. It also strongly suggests that he is lying. He will wriggle and wriggle, though. I hope the truth will come out, and that whatever he says is believable.
JeffLee
Hmmm. I wonder. It's quite rare for a suspect in Japan to be so adamanant in his denial, especially after a few weeks of detention. The guy was also the PTA head.
Were there other similar attacks in the area before this one? Does he have a record? Did neighbors ever report strange behavior? Sex criminals usually have a spate of less serious assault incidents leading up to major ones.
Vince Black
Yes let him wriggle his way out of it in vain. But in the end, the only wriggling he'll be doing will be at the end of a rope
Bintaro
Then, she was in his car, and bleeding. Still some explaining to do.
That's a strong accusation ! They better have something to prove it !
Michael Jackson
So his defense is that the investigators planted the evidence in his car? That boy's gonna swing.
lucabrasi
That’s a strong accusation! They better have something to prove it!
Irony unchained....
Michael Jackson
Plus his DNA was found on her body. That usually means one of two places, either under her nails, or that other place. So I guess the investigators must have planted that evidence too huh. Let's see his defense team explain how the investigators got his bodily fluids
Michael Jackson
Slow train coming. One day the guards will escort him to that little red square.
Disillusioned
He did not deny anything when he was arrested. He just remained silent. Now, his lawyer is claiming the evidence was planted by the investigators. The fact his dashboard cam was erased points the finger directly at him. However, whether it is enough to convict him remains to be seen. I have no doubt he is the one responsible. Let's hope the courts can prove it.
Aly Rustom
I agree with Bintaro (as usual)
Why is her blood in his car?
Exactly.