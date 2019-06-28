Man questioned over woman's legless body found at beach near Tokyo

Police on Friday were questioning a 28-year-old man over the death of a woman whose legless body was found on a beach in the city of Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Thursday morning.

According to media reports, the man has told police he was the woman's husband and that he threw her body into the sea.

Following an emergency call made by a jogger at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, police and rescue workers arrived to find the woman's body face down on the beach. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

The beach is located about 1.5 kilometers south of JR Hiratsuka Station.

Editor's note: Story has been updated to show that a suspect is in custody.

© KYODO