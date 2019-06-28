Man questioned over woman's legless body found at beach near Tokyo

Police on Friday were questioning a 28-year-old man over the death of a woman whose legless body was found on a beach in the city of Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Thursday morning.
According to media reports, the man has told police he was the woman's husband and that he threw her body into the sea.
Following an emergency call made by a jogger at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, police and rescue workers arrived to find the woman's body face down on the beach. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital.
The beach is located about 1.5 kilometers south of JR Hiratsuka Station.
Editor's note: Story has been updated to show that a suspect is in custody.© KYODO
11 Comments
jcapan
So, they transported an obvious corpse, dead god knows how long, but only after reaching the hospital could a clear determination be made that the poor woman was in fact dead.
Anyway, not something I'd want to find on my morning run.
BeerDeliveryGuy
jcapan
Its because only a doctor can legally proclaim someone dead. Until then it’s “presumed dead.”
Chip Star
Tragic. I cannot even imagine what led up to a woman having her legs hacked off.
Yubaru
Now, the million dollar question here....will there be a follow up?
jcapan
Beer guy, I know that. I just thing the way it's reported is unnecessary. "Legless body" strongly implies death, I'd think. It's a translation issue.
Serrano
Japan may officially have a lower crime rate than many other countries but some of their crimes are seriously grotesque.
Disillusioned
Death can only be determined and confirmed by a certified doctor in Japan. Paramedics, police, etc. cannot certify a death. The few cases you hear about with with deaths confirmed at the scene, there was a doctor present.
Limbless bodies seem to appear pretty often in Japan. There was that one a couple of months ago in Chiba where body parts were washing up for a month.
papigiulio
Damn, that is a gruesome find. Shark? In Sagami bay? That's highly unlikely.
blahblah222
Murders are quiet common in Japan, just most are never reported or misreported as suicide or missing.
i know 2 young woman who were murdered this year and not being reported as such.
i feel this may be done by the same group. Very sad.
Strangerland
Um, if they aren't reported, then how could you logically know this?
Norman Goodman
Her legs may have been eaten by sharks or something after her corpse was dumped in the water.
Some of EVERYONE'S crimes are seriously grotesque. You just have not been paying proper attention.