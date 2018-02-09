Man says he stabbed train passenger because he kept sitting in priority seats

A 62-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 34-year-old man at a train station, has told police he did it because the victim used to sit in priority seating for the elderly and disabled.
Police said the suspect, Motokazu Koizumi, a temp worker, got into an argument with the victim, who lives in Itami City, Hyogo Prefecture, while they traveled on the JR Kanjo Line last Wednesday at around 6:50 a.m. When the train stopped at Taisho Station 10 minutes later, they both got off and continued arguing on the platform, station surveillance camera footage showed.
Police said that as they were ascending the stairs toward the exit, Koizumi stabbed the victim in the stomach and then fled amid the rush hour crowd.
Fuji TV reported that Koizumi turned himself after calling police on Thursday morning. During questioning, he said there had been trouble between himself and the victim for the past two months, as they took the same train to and from work most days.
Koizumi, who was sent to prosecutors on Friday afternoon, was quoted by police as saying he got angry because the victim often sat in the priority seating and that he had reprimanded him about it during evening commutes home, but was always ignored. He said he had carried the fruit knife he used in the attack in his coat several times prior to the assault.
Meanwhile, a colleague of the victim, who is still in hospital, told police that he would come into work, saying someone kept trying to pick a fight with him on the train.© Japan Today
zichi
I can understand the anger of someone occupying a seat for "person-in-need" and happens far too frequent but can't accept the need for the violence and especially when was the attacker even carrying a knife.
Brian Wheway
If the priority seat was only occupied by the victim and no one else need it I don't have a problem with that, so long as he was prepared to give it up for some one who did need it, as for the argument, may be the attacker should have reported it to a member of JR staff first before he took the law into his own hands.
thepersoniamnow
Let’s be clear....priority seats and stabbing...they are only connected if you are mental.
bosphorus
Why he was carrying a fruit knife in the first place? Not a pocket knife, a fruit knife. Perhaps he wanted to stab someone and was actively looking for a victim?
zichi
There are no inspectors or guards on the trains unlike in other countries. There's the driver at the front and a guard in the rear for opening and closing the doors.
Disillusioned
I have to admit that, there are many 30-something punks that abuse the priority seats. They run onto the train and take the seats, then pretend to instantly sleep. However, stabbing them is not the answer. I’m quite sure this attacker had a few screws loose before the incident.
Luddite
Those priority seat hoggers are hateful, I've asked them to move a couple of times when I've seen an older or frail person standing, but am ignored. They're usually thirty or forty something males.
cla68
I’ve seen jackasses hog the priority seats while pretending to be asleep many times. If a pregnant or elderly lady needs a seat I’ll usually lightly kick the guy’s shoe and tell him to move and they always do. No reason to take it further than that.