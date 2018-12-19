Man sentenced to death for murder of 2 children in 2015

A court sentenced a 48-year-old man to death on Wednesday for killing two junior high school students in Osaka Prefecture in 2015, stating that the defendant had made false claims about the deaths of the victims.
During his trial at the Osaka District Court, Koji Yamada had denied intending to kill 13-year-old Natsumi Hirata and pleaded not guilty over the death of 12-year-old Ryoto Hoshino, who he insisted had died of an illness.
Yamada's defense team appealed the decision, claiming there are factual errors in the ruling.
While there was no direct evidence of Yamada's involvement in the crimes, the court rejected his claims and ruled that he had suffocated Hirata on or around Aug 13, 2015, and that he had also suffocated Hoshino.
"The defendant continued to put strong pressure on the victims' necks for several minutes, and it is obvious that he had the intent to kill," Presiding Judge Ryuta Asaka said in handing down the ruling.
Upholding prosecutors' claims, the ruling also said the likelihood that Hoshino, who had no health problems, had died of natural causes was very low, and it could be inferred that Yamada had suffocated him.
In court Yamada listened quietly as the judge criticized his testimonies as "false" and "fiction."
On the evening of Aug 12, 2015, Hirata and Hoshino, who attended the same city-run junior high school, went missing after meeting outside in the area where they lived. The prosecutors said Yamada met the two for the first time at a deli in Neyagawa, Osaka Prefecture, on the morning of Aug 13, and lured them into his car.
Hirata's body, with nearly 30 stab wounds, was found the following day in a parking lot in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture, while Hoshino's remains were found on Aug 21 in a mountainous area of Kashiwara, which Yamada had visited. The accused was arrested on the same day.
The prosecutors built their case against Yamada by collecting circumstantial evidence, including his records of online searches such as "DNA test, sweat, body" on his mobile phone, security camera footage of him buying adhesive tape, and a small amount of blood and skin fragments matching those of the two victims found in his light vehicle.
The defense team argued that Yamada tried to silence Hirata, who became excited after Hoshino fell ill, by covering her mouth with his hands and that his hands may have slipped below to her throat.
They said that Yamada did not have any intention of killing Hirata and should be charged with inflicting injuries resulting in her death rather than murder.
The defense team also said Yamada had a mental disorder and was in a state of diminished capacity at the time.
Yamada underwent a psychiatric evaluation following his arrest that concluded he was not suffering from any mental disability. It did, however, allow for the possibility that he had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
As for Hoshino's case, the prosecutors argued the boy appeared healthy in images captured by security cameras shortly before his death and said there is no possibility that he died of an illness.
The court concluded that the murders were "unprecedentedly malicious" and said that two precious lives that should have been protected had been lost.
In sentencing, the court also referred to Yamada's previous criminal record of sexual assault and said it is difficult to believe that he would reform.© KYODO
Yubaru
I am not a fan of the death penalty, and it's case by case for me personally, and THIS time, I think the guy deserved to be institutionalized for life, rather than having to face the death penalty.
He was, or should I say, is sick!
factchecker
Good, now get on with the punishment. We don't need scum like this languishing on death row for years like the Aum guys thank you.
BeerDeliveryGuy
The reason the Aum executions took so long was because the amount of additional charges and the authorities being reluctant to create a martyr for Aum/Aleph/Hikari no Wa. Most death sentences that are not appealed are carried out within five years.
thepersoniamnow
Show him no mercy, as he did to them!
These are the worst types on our streets and families and most good people would be massively relieved to know hes locked up. Who knows how many more he has hurt or even killed.
Many don’t agree with the death penalty, but to the families of the children he lured in his vehicle, then stabbed repeatedly and strangled...whew, they can do with some vengence and justice.
I’m fine with him rotting on death row for 20 and then being executed on some random day.
Bungle
Such wanton cruelty. Hurry up and stretch Yamada’s neck - I don’t want my tax yen wasted on his upkeep.
JeffLee
What was his motive?
Yubaru
Tell that to the guy that was on death row from 1966 to 2014! Something like one quarter of death row inmates are there for over a decade.
Speed
I'm in support of the death penalty and I'm in support of offing this crud.
BeerDeliveryGuy
Most death sentences that are not appealed are carried out within five years.
papigiulio
Good riddance. The amount of dislikes in this thread on comments that agree with the death penalty is shocking. He killed TWO kids, he deserves it!
Disillusioned
This is exactly why you stress to your kids to NEVER get into a car with a stranger. The poor little buggers must have died a horrific death. One of the kids had over 30 stab wounds. I'm also very glad he didn't get to play the mental illness card. However, I am not and never will be a supporter of the death penalty. His suffering will end on his death, but the suffering of the families will be indefinite. His penalty should also be indefinite suffering. Rotting in a small cell never to be released is a punishment. Death is a release from punishment.
thepersoniamnow
To call him “sick” is kinda letting him off easy.
He likes torturing and killing the weak.
No mercy!
Timmouton
Sometimes the death penalty is necessary for justice in society. I don't know the effects on serious crime prevention. But I hope people like this guy is taken out of society soon. I am very happy for the police to capture him. They did a good job of convicting him.
Madden
I know it's the defense's team job but man, it's like they kept making more and more excuses for the guy as the evidence started to pile up. I'm surprised they didn't just claim he was possessed by an evil spirit at the end.
Disillusioned
Justice? It's revenge! You could even go as far as to say, the death penalty is state sanctioned murder.
Michael James Jelleberg
"The defense team also said Yamada had a mental disorder and was in a state of diminished capacity at the time." Stating that he was of diminished mental capacity at the time so he did not know that what he did was wrong.
With any luck, the executioner will diminish his physical capacity to murder innocent people down to 0% forever.
kawabegawa198
Good. This person isn't contributing to society. He cannot be "cured" of his warped mind. He shouldn't be a drain on the taxpayer. Off to the gallows with him.
"Criminals thrive on the indulgence of society's '**understanding'".**
Disillusioned
That's an interesting statement. Perhaps the executioner has the same mental disorder giving him the capacity to murder, with one main exception, he gets paid to murder people.
Maria
Two things:
"excited" is not the right word here. "became agitated", "panicked", or other.
This. He's done it before - to whom? How many times? How much time did he serve, if any? - so ought to have been tagged as a sexual abuser and paedophile. "He served his time", you say? Then they ought to have made sure he was actually rehabilitated.
Concerned Citizen
Absolutely sick of reading of these horrendous and senseless murder cases. Must have been terrifying for the poor young victims. May thier souls rest in peace.
Would be perpetrators of violence and murder need the fear brutal justice thrown into them. So I suggest the following:
Prime Minister Abe flanked by The Commissioner General of the National Police Agency address the nation on prime time TV, look the country in the eye and tell every violent person and would be murderer that Japan will not put up with this sort of behavior. Warn them that violence will be punished severely and murderers will rot in prison for life or be executed.
Put the address in TV, the front page of every newspaper and make sure no one misses it unless they live under a rock. Then follow through, severely punish the next offender and make sure the public hears about it loud and clear.
That ought to lower the violence and murder rate.
Disillusioned
Great initiative, but you are forgetting one very important fact. The vast majority of perpetrators of murders and random stabbings that occur in Japan openly state they committed the crime to go to jail or to receive the death penalty. This means, the death penalty and severe punishments actually encourage such violent crimes. It does nothing to deter them at all.
Deadforgood
I'm against the death penalty. No need to give the man his freedom back though.
It's kind of disgusting, people on here getting so passionate about asking for the government to kill someone for what? Justice? ... Pretty sick mentality if you ask me...
@Kawabegawa
Executions generally cost much more than life long prison stays. Silly you think a prison sentence is going to cost you more tax dollars...
Kenji Fujimori
He took away innocent kids lives, he deserves the full death penalty
Deadforgood
@kenji
Yea, he did a horrible thing. But will killing him make you feel better?
Doesn't seem to make much of an impression considering murderers still exist with the death penalty around.
kawabegawa198
If I were the father, yes, it would make me feel better. I would happily kill him myself, but I am not allowed to; therefore, I have to have the state do it for me.