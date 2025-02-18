Man sentenced to life in prison for raping 10 elementary school girls

A man was sentenced to life in prison by a court on Tuesday for sexually assaulting 10 elementary school girls between 2016 and 2022.

The Osaka District Court ruled that Tomoya Yanagimoto, 28, a former hospital worker, sexually victimized the girls under the threat of killing them and at a time when they had nobody to turn to for help. The court described his actions as "extremely vicious."

In handing down the ruling, which was in line with the prosecutors' demand, Presiding Judge Hiroki Ito said the "mental and physical anguish of the girls is unimaginable," considering how the crime occurred at their home or in nearby areas where they felt safe.

During his trial, Yanagimoto pleaded guilty to charges including forcible sexual intercourse resulting in injury.

He feigned having a mental disorder during investigations but the court found him to be mentally competent as he had been able to find work and go about daily life.

The ruling stated that he meticulously planned his crimes, tracking the girls' movements and noting when they and their family members typically returned home before breaking in. He also recorded and stored images of the assaults, some of which were found on his smartphone.

It said the incidents traumatized the girls, affecting their lives afterward, including their relationships with others.

