Man sentenced to life in prison for raping 10 elementary school girls

A man was sentenced to life in prison by a court on Tuesday for sexually assaulting 10 elementary school girls between 2016 and 2022.
The Osaka District Court ruled that Tomoya Yanagimoto, 28, a former hospital worker, sexually victimized the girls under the threat of killing them and at a time when they had nobody to turn to for help. The court described his actions as "extremely vicious."
In handing down the ruling, which was in line with the prosecutors' demand, Presiding Judge Hiroki Ito said the "mental and physical anguish of the girls is unimaginable," considering how the crime occurred at their home or in nearby areas where they felt safe.
During his trial, Yanagimoto pleaded guilty to charges including forcible sexual intercourse resulting in injury.
He feigned having a mental disorder during investigations but the court found him to be mentally competent as he had been able to find work and go about daily life.
The ruling stated that he meticulously planned his crimes, tracking the girls' movements and noting when they and their family members typically returned home before breaking in. He also recorded and stored images of the assaults, some of which were found on his smartphone.
It said the incidents traumatized the girls, affecting their lives afterward, including their relationships with others.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Breaking into homes of elementary school girls, that's not even adult or teenage, that's real psycho.
Kensaku
Terrible human.
(Would have been 0 years in prison, if he was a politician or rich)
Seth Majer
He destroyed multiple lives. Sounds like something I would give the death penalty for instead of 3 meals a day.
Bobby Franks
A reasonable person might consider this a reasonable comment that most reasonable people would agree with: Breaking into homes of elementary school girls for the purpose of rape is the behavior of a “real psycho.”
However, all but one of the last 140+ comments posted by @sakurasuki have been downvoted.
What will happen today, I wonder?
WA4TKG
In “The West” (hopefully Europe included) they wait for people like this to show up
in prison.
Don’t have a clue about this in Asia / Japan, unfortunately it’s more common.
Remember Jeffrey Dahmer….THEY did.
Fighto!
The animal needs to die in prison. It is a shame he cannot be executed for the despicable crimes he has committed - destroying the lives of so many innocent girls.