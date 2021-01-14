"Man served 6th arrest warrant for drugging intoxicated woman, sexually assaulting her"

Police in Tokyo have served a sixth arrest warrant against a 35-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman after drugging her with sleeping pills.

Police said Yoshiaki Kajiwara, a restaurant worker, has already been charged on five similar counts, Fuji TV reported. According to the latest warrant, Kajiwara approached a drunk woman in her 30s who was seated on a Tokyo train platform in July 2020. He asked if she was OK. He then gave her a drink laced with a sleep-inducing drug and took her in a taxi to his home where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Surveillance camera footage showed Kajiwara assisting the woman as they left the station.

Kajiwara was first arrested in November after he allegedly drugged an intoxicated woman in her 20s, in front of JR Shibuya Station in March, and took her home in a taxi, where he had sex with her. Kajiwara also stole the woman’s credit card and cell phone.

Police said four other women have implicated Kajiwara in similar cases, but he has remained silent since his arrest in November.

