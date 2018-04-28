Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man served with 2nd warrant over murders of 5 in Kagoshima Pref

0 Comments
KAGOSHIMA

Police served on Saturday a fresh arrest warrant on a 38-year-old man for the murders of two of the five people he has confessed to killing at a home in Hioki, Kagoshima Prefecture

Tomohiro Iwakura, 38, already arrested on April 7 for allegedly murdering his neighbor Hiroyuki Goto, 47, is now suspected of murdering his father Masatomo, 68, and his grandmother Hisako, 89, sometime between March 31 and April 6 at Hisako's home.

He is also suspected of disposing of their bodies in a mountainous area about 400 meters away, according to the police. Iwakura has denied he intended to murder the victims but admitted to killing them and transporting their bodies using Masatomo's vehicle, they said.

In addition to the three, Iwakura has confessed to killing two of his aunts -- Takako Iwakura, 69, and Kuniko Sakaguchi, 72.

He has told police he was annoyed by his grandmother nagging him for not having a regular job, investigative sources said, citing it as a possible motive for the multiple murders.

Police first found the aunts and Goto collapsed at Hisako's home on the afternoon of April 6. They suspect the three came to check on Hisako and were attacked by Iwakura, the sources said.

After the police arrested Iwakura, they found the bodies of Hisako and Masatomo on April 8 based on Iwakura's confessions.

Accounts of people around him indicate Iwakura may have been socially isolated. Iwakura's lawyer quoted him as saying, "I had no one to speak to."

Neighbors said Iwakura moved to the area when he was still in elementary school and dropped out of high school after his parents divorced. He served as a member of the Self-Defense Forces for a year and has since taken different jobs.

In recent years, Iwakura worked at various jobs for several months at a time but quit after making some money. He was living in an apartment owned by his grandmother near her home and was visiting her a few times a month to watch television and collect small amounts of money, 10,000 yen ($92) or less, from her on some occasions, they said.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Nira: The Underrated Japanese Vegetable That Boosts Your Stamina

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s Top 3 Regional Ramen: Sapporo, Tokyo and Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Getting Inked In Tokyo: 3 Female-Friendly Tattoo Studios

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Nightlife

Sone Jazz Bar

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 28-30

Savvy Tokyo

Movin’ Out: Some Quick Tips for Changing Your Residence in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall