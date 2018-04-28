Man served with 2nd warrant over murders of 5 in Kagoshima Pref

Police served on Saturday a fresh arrest warrant on a 38-year-old man for the murders of two of the five people he has confessed to killing at a home in Hioki, Kagoshima Prefecture

Tomohiro Iwakura, 38, already arrested on April 7 for allegedly murdering his neighbor Hiroyuki Goto, 47, is now suspected of murdering his father Masatomo, 68, and his grandmother Hisako, 89, sometime between March 31 and April 6 at Hisako's home.

He is also suspected of disposing of their bodies in a mountainous area about 400 meters away, according to the police. Iwakura has denied he intended to murder the victims but admitted to killing them and transporting their bodies using Masatomo's vehicle, they said.

In addition to the three, Iwakura has confessed to killing two of his aunts -- Takako Iwakura, 69, and Kuniko Sakaguchi, 72.

He has told police he was annoyed by his grandmother nagging him for not having a regular job, investigative sources said, citing it as a possible motive for the multiple murders.

Police first found the aunts and Goto collapsed at Hisako's home on the afternoon of April 6. They suspect the three came to check on Hisako and were attacked by Iwakura, the sources said.

After the police arrested Iwakura, they found the bodies of Hisako and Masatomo on April 8 based on Iwakura's confessions.

Accounts of people around him indicate Iwakura may have been socially isolated. Iwakura's lawyer quoted him as saying, "I had no one to speak to."

Neighbors said Iwakura moved to the area when he was still in elementary school and dropped out of high school after his parents divorced. He served as a member of the Self-Defense Forces for a year and has since taken different jobs.

In recent years, Iwakura worked at various jobs for several months at a time but quit after making some money. He was living in an apartment owned by his grandmother near her home and was visiting her a few times a month to watch television and collect small amounts of money, 10,000 yen ($92) or less, from her on some occasions, they said.

