crime

Man slashes train station employee in Gifu Prefecture

GIFU

A train station employee was injured by a knife-wielding man in Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture, on Monday.

The incident occurred in the employee lounge at Ogaki Station on the Yoro Line at around 12:50 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. The 32-year-old employee had entered the break room to do some cleaning work when the man suddenly attacked him from behind. The suspect is believed to have been hiding in the room before slashing his unsuspecting victim. The employee suffered a gash to his left arm.

According to the Yoro Railway operator, the employee lounge is accessible from the train platform. There is also a sign posted on the door prohibiting passengers from entering the facility. However, the door is usually unlocked since station staff and drivers frequently come and go from the common room.

The suspect is described as being around 165 centimeters tall, thin, and was dressed in black from top to bottom and wearing a ski mask.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

