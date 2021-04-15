Man sought after woman stabbed in Nagoya apartment

Police in Nagoya are looking for a man who stabbed a Thai woman in her 40s in her apartment on Thursday.

According to police, the woman was attacked at around 2:25 p.m. in her apartment on the second floor of the residence in Kita Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman staggered outside her apartment into the corridor. A passerby who heard a scream, found the woman collapsed, and called 119.

Police said the woman was stabbed six times in the lower abdomen. She was taken to hospital where doctors said Friday her wounds was serious but her life was not in danger.

A man in his late 20s or early 30s, dressed in black, was seen running from the scene of the crime by witnesses, police said.

