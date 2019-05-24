Man stabbed by woman in Tokyo apartment

Police have arrested a 21-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed a man acquaintance in her apartment in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district on Thursday.

Police said they received a call at around 4 p.m. from a woman saying that she had stabbed a man in the stomach, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police rushed to the scene and found the man, who is in his 20s to 30s, collapsed and bleeding at the entrance to the apartment building. He was taken to a hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

The woman who lives in the 5th-floor apartment, Yuka Takaoka, was sitting at his side. Police said she admitted to stabbing the man and then calling them.

Takaoka, who occupation is unknown, was quoted by police as saying, “’My plan was to first kill him and then I thought about committing suicide.”

