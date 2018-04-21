Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man stabbed in back while walking home in Chiba Pref

CHIBA

A 58-year-old man was stabbed in the back as he walked home in Nagareyama, Chiba Prefecture, police said Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 6:40 p.m. on Friday, Fuji TV reported. The victim, Toshiaki Hara, a company employee, was on his way home when a man came up behind him and stabbed him in the left side of his back. The assailant fled on a bicycle, according to a witness.

Immediately after the attack, Hara was able to call police but then collapsed and fell unconscious. He was taken to hospital where he was in a stable condition Saturday, police said.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the attacker and the bicycle.

