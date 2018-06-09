Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man stabbed to death, 2 women injured on bullet train

2 Comments
YOKOHAMA

One man was killed and two women were severely injured during a stabbing incident Saturday aboard a shinkansen bullet train bound for Shin-Osaka from Tokyo, police said.

The Kanagawa prefectural police arrested Ichiro Kojima, a 22-year-old unemployed man, on suspicion of attempted murder, when the train stopped at Odawara Station. Police said the charge will be upgraded to murder.

The man who was killed during the incident that occurred at around 10 p.m. was in his 30s. The two women, who are both in their 20s, are conscious and in no danger.

Stabbing Season is in full swing.

Now, how was this guy stopped? Sounds to me from the article and from what I saw on the news last night, it could have been a hell of a lot worse.

More on this story to come...but alas not from JT.

