Man stabbed to death in Kitakyushu; suspect in hospital after crashing car

A 71-year-old man was stabbed to death in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, and the suspect is currently in hospital after crashing his car after leaving the scene, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred just after midday on Monday at the home of Chikara Ikemoto in Kokuraminami Ward, Fuji TV reported. A call came into 119, reporting that a man had been stabbed in the stomach and was lying outside the entrance to his house.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim on the ground, bleeding from a stab wound to his stomach. He was taken to hospital where he died about three hours later.

A man had earlier left the scene in a car and rear-ended a truck about 14 kilometers away. He was taken to hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening. Police said the man, who lived near Ikemoto, may have stabbed him. They said they will wait until he has recovered before questioning him.

