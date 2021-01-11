Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man steals taxi; switches to another cab, then flees without paying fare

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo are looking for a man in his 30s who stole one taxi, abandoned it and then got into another taxi and fled from it without paying.

According to police, the man was in a taxi in Aoyama, Minato Ward, at around 5 a.m. Monday, when he smashed the taxi’s tablet computer, Sankei Shimbun reported. The startled driver stopped the taxi and got out to call police. When he did so, the man got into the driver’s seat and drove away.

The man abandoned the taxi in Shinjuku and got into another taxi in the Kabukicho red-light district. He then ordered the taxi driver to stop soon after and jumped out without paying.

