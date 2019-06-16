Man suspected of stabbing officer to steal gun detained

A man suspected of stabbing a police officer and stealing his pistol in Osaka Prefecture on Sunday morning has been detained, police said Monday.
Yujiro Iimori, the 33-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed the officer Suzunosuke Kose, 26, with a knife at a police box in Suita and fled the scene around 5:40 a.m., the police said.
© KYODO
0 Comments
showchinmono
Good Job!
obladi
They are saying he was arrested in Minoh with gun.
Nice work!
Yubaru
I hope the officer who was stabbed fully recovers!
And at that hour of the AM, probably going to hear the "I was drunk and wanted to kill someone defense!"