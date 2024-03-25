Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man tries to stab tourist in front of A-Bomb Dome in Hiroshima

HIROSHIMA

Police in Hiroshima have arrested a 42-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he tried to stab an 81-year-old Japanese tourist in front of the A-Bomb Dome on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:20 a.m. near the dome within the Hiroshima Peace Memorial in Nishi Ward, Kyodo News reported.

Police said Masanori Azuma tried to stab the man in the back with a kitchen knife while he stood in front of the A-Bomb Dome with family members. However, one of the man’s relatives managed to take the knife from Azuma’s hand. Nobody was injured, police said.

Police said Azuma has admitted to the allegation but gave no motive.

