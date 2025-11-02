 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man turns himself in at Sapporo police station, saying he killed 3 family members

1 Comment
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 41-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing three members of his family at their home on Friday.

According to police, Junichi Nakamura turned himself in at Sapporo Kita Police Station at around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, carrying a bloody knife, NTV reported. Police said he told them he had just stabbed three members of his family at their home in Kita Ward.

Police went to the residence and found the bodies of one adult man and two women on the first floor of the two-story home. All three were bleeding from knife wounds. They were taken to hospital and confirmed dead on arrival.

Police on Sunday identified the victims as Chieko Kawamura, 55, the suspect’s older sister; Michinori Nakamura, 68, his father; and his mother, Mieko, 83.

Nakamura has so far given no motive, police said.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Terrible, almost every day there is a story similar to this one - killings among family members - in the Japanese news.

I don't understand this, if you cannot get along with your relatives, move away, why to destroy not only them but also ruin your own life - he will spend years in prison for what he did.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog