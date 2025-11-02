Man turns himself in at Sapporo police station, saying he killed 3 family members

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 41-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing three members of his family at their home on Friday.

According to police, Junichi Nakamura turned himself in at Sapporo Kita Police Station at around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, carrying a bloody knife, NTV reported. Police said he told them he had just stabbed three members of his family at their home in Kita Ward.

Police went to the residence and found the bodies of one adult man and two women on the first floor of the two-story home. All three were bleeding from knife wounds. They were taken to hospital and confirmed dead on arrival.

Police on Sunday identified the victims as Chieko Kawamura, 55, the suspect’s older sister; Michinori Nakamura, 68, his father; and his mother, Mieko, 83.

Nakamura has so far given no motive, police said.

