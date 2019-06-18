Man wanted for stabbing ex-wife found dead in Hokkaido forest

A 62-year-old man wanted by police on suspicion of stabbing his former wife in Noboribetsu City, Hokkaido, has been found dead in a forest, police said Monday.

Police said Eiji Saito had been sought for stabbing his ex-wife Noriko, 57, at her home on the morning of June 7, local media reported. The victim was stabbed in the chest and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Saito’s fingerprints were found on the knife left at the scene of the crime but his whereabouts had been unknown. Just before noon on Sunday, his body was found by a man picking vegetables in a mountain forest approximately one kilometer from his home.

According to police reports, there was no external signs of injury on the body. Police said an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

