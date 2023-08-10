Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man who drove car into spectators at night festival says he was in a bad mood

3 Comments
SHIZUOKA

Police in Shizuoka said Saturday that a 26-year-old man who drove his car into a crowd of spectators at a night festival on Friday night, injuring three people, told them he was in a bad mood.

The incident occurred at around 6 p.m., Kyodo News reported. Police said Kazuki Tokimori, a company employee, drove about 40 meters into a pedestrian-only area, hitting a man in his 30s, his 2-year-old son and a woman in her 40s. All three were taken to hospital but their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police said Tokimori got out of his car and tried to run away but was subdued by spectators.

Tokimori’s father issued a statement on Saturday, in which he apologized for his son’s act. He said he cannot understand what made his son do such a thing.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income and help improve medical research as a clinical study participant!

Women in Japan struggle for proper health care. Join our information session to receive a free health checkup with no additional commitment.

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Was he inspired by Akihabara tragedy from the past?

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2010/01/29/national/kato-sorry-for-akihabara-massacre/

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

was subdued by spectators.

pleased to hear it!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Mental health is a major problem in Japan…

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo Coding Club: Empowering Kids with Cutting-Edge Coding and Robotics Classes

Savvy Tokyo

Shoji Ueda Museum of Photography

GaijinPot Travel

Keya Kurotatsu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Mukibanda Historical Park

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Lost and Laughing: 5 Embarrassing Stories of Tourists in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Superfoods: Konjac

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for August 7 – 13

Savvy Tokyo

Reconstructed Majesty: A Tour of Ancient Japan in Nara

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

5 English-friendly Cooking Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Form and Function

Savvy Tokyo

Foraging in Japan: Where to Look and How to Get Started

GaijinPot Blog