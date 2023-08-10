Man who drove car into spectators at night festival says he was in a bad mood

Police in Shizuoka said Saturday that a 26-year-old man who drove his car into a crowd of spectators at a night festival on Friday night, injuring three people, told them he was in a bad mood.

The incident occurred at around 6 p.m., Kyodo News reported. Police said Kazuki Tokimori, a company employee, drove about 40 meters into a pedestrian-only area, hitting a man in his 30s, his 2-year-old son and a woman in her 40s. All three were taken to hospital but their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police said Tokimori got out of his car and tried to run away but was subdued by spectators.

Tokimori’s father issued a statement on Saturday, in which he apologized for his son’s act. He said he cannot understand what made his son do such a thing.

