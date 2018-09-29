Man who escaped from Osaka police station captured after 7 weeks on run

A 30-year-old man who had been on the run for nearly seven weeks after escaping from a police station in Osaka Prefecture, was captured Saturday, police said.

Junya Hida, who eluded police on Aug 12, was arrested for allegedly stealing food at a shop in Yamaguchi Prefecture, hundreds of kilometers to the southwest, the police said.

Police said they identified Hida by fingerprints and a tattoo on his leg, and that he was wearing a windbreaker and sneakers, and only carrying a few hundred yen.

He has denied stealing food at the shop in Shunan, according to the police.

Originally arrested for alleged rape and other crimes, Hida was being kept at the Tondabayashi police station when he broke out of a room where he had met with his lawyer.

He was put on a nationwide wanted list and police had mobilized about 4,000 officers to search for him.

A native of Matsubara, Osaka, Hida apparently smashed an acrylic panel separating his lawyer and himself in the meeting room of the police station and left from an unlocked door on the lawyer's side of the partition, according to the police.

Soon after Hida went missing, a black moped was stolen near his parents' home in Matsubara and police received reports of four women having their bags snatched at night by a man on a moped during the following three days.

The police are investigating his potential involvement in the cases, according to the investigative sources. He has been indicted for allegedly snatching purses in a similar manner.

The police had removed batteries from an alarm on the door of the meeting room at the station, thinking the device unnecessary as visiting lawyers usually notify the police when they leave.

Hida told his lawyer after a 30-minute consultation around 8 p.m. that he would notify the officers of the end of the meeting so the lawyer did not need to do so, the police said.

Police officers who are usually on duty inside a room next to the meeting room were not present during weekends or late hours.

The police did not provide initial notification of the escape until about nine hours later, and it took another seven hours before they asked the city of Tondabayashi to warn the public through its community wireless system.

Hida was first arrested in May for allegedly being in possession of a stolen motorbike in Osaka. He was later indicted on charges of rape, theft and robbery resulting in injury, and the latest charge was attempted rape.

