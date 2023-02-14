Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man who falsely claimed someone stabbed him sent to prosecutors

OSAKA

Police in Osaka have sent a case to public prosecutors involving a 25-year-old man who falsely claimed to have been stabbed at an Osaka subway station in January.

According to police, the unnamed man, who is a company employee, has been charged with violating the Minor Offense Act (filing a false report) and the Swords and Firearms Control Law, Kyodo News reported.

Police said the man has admitted stabbing himself in a suicide attempt because he hated his job.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on January 18 inside a multipurpose toilet at Nishiohashi Station on the Nagahori Tsurumi-ryokuchi subway line. The man used an all-purpose knife with a 17-centimeter blade to stab himself in the abdomen. Station attendants rushed to the man’s aid when he pushed the emergency button installed in the toilet after stabbing himself.

He later filed a false police report claiming a man in his 40s to 50s had stabbed him. After being treated at a hospital, he told police he had stabbed himself. Police quoted him as saying, “I didn’t want to cause trouble for my company, so I lied about my suicide attempt.”

Huh?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

