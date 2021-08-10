Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man who stabbed police officer at koban gets 12 years in prison

3 Comments
OSAKA

A 35-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison by a Japanese court for stabbing a police officer and stealing his handgun in Osaka Prefecture in 2019.

The Osaka District Court ruled Yujiro Iimori, who was accused of attempted murder and robbery, should be held criminally responsible for his conduct to some extent, as his mental capacity was limited due to his illness.

Iimori was diagnosed with schizophrenia by two psychiatrists before and after his indictment, and whether he should be held accountable for his conduct or not was the main focus in the lay judge trial.

Presiding Judge Ichiro Watanabe pointed out that schizophrenia greatly influenced his behavior, but he acted "rationally and flexibly" at the time of the crime.

Prosecutors had sought a 13-year prison term, saying Iimori acted on his own judgement though his capacity was somewhat limited by the mental illness. The defense team had claimed the accused was not guilty as he was mentally incapable at the time of the crime.

According to the ruling, Iimori stabbed Suzunosuke Kose, 28, in his chest and other parts with a kitchen knife at a koban (police box) in Suita and stole his gun in the early morning of June 16, 2019.

Iimori was carrying the gun and four bullets when he was caught in a mountainous area not far from the crime scene the following day. Kose, who suffered several stab wounds, fell into a coma but has since recovered and returned to work in January 2020.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

This is a rare follow up to a previously report crime here about which there was much speculation about motivation and intent. It does bring attention to Japan significant problems in dealing with mental health issues.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

In addition, media in recent days is trying too hard to get people to understand the alleged ‘rejection & alienation’ of some criminals before they committed premeditated crimes. What’s is the point media us trying to make in those stories? Mental capacity doesn’t appear to be issues in those cases.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Finally, let’s not forget the surviving victims and the deceased’s families in these Crime stories and their struggles from here forward.

Will media do a follow up on their stories?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Good, deserved more years..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Playing Doubles: How Naomi Osaka and Japan Are Coming to Terms with Each Other

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Olympic Agora: A View of the Olympics Through Art

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #142: Keep Your Pets Safe in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #1

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Mountain Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Soften The Blow: How to Make Your Japanese Sound More Polite

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

5 Incredible Mountains to Hike in Japan

GaijinPot Blog