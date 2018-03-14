Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In this image taken from Fuji TV news, a man is seen clinging to a moving car in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture on March 11.
crime

Man who tries to prevent car fleeing from accident scene clings to car roof

2 Comments
AICHI

A 46-year-old man who witnessed a car accident and tried to prevent the car from fleeing the site, ended up riding on top of the car in a nearly stunt-like incident in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture.

According to police, the incident took place in the evening of March 11. The car driver, identified as 60-year-old Masao Homma from the same city, hit a car in a parking lot and tried to leave without notifying authorities, Fuji TV reported. The man, who happened to be nearby, witnessed the accident and after noticing that the car was about to leave, tried to prevent it by holding onto the car.

The driver, however, hit the accelerator, ending up with the man on the car roof as the car continued driving. The man hung onto the car as it drove along the streets of Okazaki for nearly six minutes, after which he managed to get off and notify the police. The man was uninjured.

Police arrested Homma on a charge of attempted murder. He told police that he had no intention of “killing” the man.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
6 minutes! He should get a gold medal.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Idiot! Was it really worth risking your life over something like that? Just note the culprit:s license plate details and let the cops get him.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

