Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man whose wife, daughter were killed by elderly driver in Ikebukuro receives death threat

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department says it has received a phone call threatening to kill Takuya Matsunaga, 37, whose 31-year-old wife and 3-year-old daughter were killed when they were hit by an 87-year-old driver in Ikebukuro on April 19, 2019.

Matsunaga disclosed the threatening call at a press conference on Sunday, Kyodo News reported. Police said the call was placed around noon on Saturday from a man claiming to be a gang member. The man stated, “It’s strange to make an elderly inmate pay [for the damages]. I will kill Matsunaga in the near future.”

The Tokyo District Court ruled on Friday that Kozo Iizuka, 92, a former chief of the now-defunct Agency of Industrial Science and Technology, pay around 140 million yen to bereaved family members.

Iizuka is currently serving a five-year prison sentence. He was convicted of going through a red light and killing Mana Matsunaga, 31, and her 3-year-old daughter Riko, as they were cycling on a crosswalk. Nine others were injured in the accident. Iizuka claimed he mistook the accelerator for the brake.

Police believe the threatening call appears to have been sparked by the court ruling.

Iizuka’s compulsory vehicle liability insurance will pay the compensation once the court’s sentencing is finalized.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Japanese Fish to Celebrate Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Worst Tourist Traps and Where to Go Instead

GaijinPot Blog

How To Find Good Real Estate Agents in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Yutoku Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What to Prepare For a Japanese Student Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Sofukuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Temples and Shrines Devoted to Mythical Creatures in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Friendly Fusion Izakaya: Tokyo’s Bal Scene Explained

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Funai Castle Ruins (Oita Castle)

GaijinPot Travel

12 Japanese Essential Oils for a Zen State of Mind

Savvy Tokyo

5 Spots in Osaka Every Photographer Should Know

GaijinPot Blog