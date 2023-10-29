Man whose wife, daughter were killed by elderly driver in Ikebukuro receives death threat

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department says it has received a phone call threatening to kill Takuya Matsunaga, 37, whose 31-year-old wife and 3-year-old daughter were killed when they were hit by an 87-year-old driver in Ikebukuro on April 19, 2019.

Matsunaga disclosed the threatening call at a press conference on Sunday, Kyodo News reported. Police said the call was placed around noon on Saturday from a man claiming to be a gang member. The man stated, “It’s strange to make an elderly inmate pay [for the damages]. I will kill Matsunaga in the near future.”

The Tokyo District Court ruled on Friday that Kozo Iizuka, 92, a former chief of the now-defunct Agency of Industrial Science and Technology, pay around 140 million yen to bereaved family members.

Iizuka is currently serving a five-year prison sentence. He was convicted of going through a red light and killing Mana Matsunaga, 31, and her 3-year-old daughter Riko, as they were cycling on a crosswalk. Nine others were injured in the accident. Iizuka claimed he mistook the accelerator for the brake.

Police believe the threatening call appears to have been sparked by the court ruling.

Iizuka’s compulsory vehicle liability insurance will pay the compensation once the court’s sentencing is finalized.

© Japan Today