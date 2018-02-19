Man wielding knife shot by Osaka police officer

A police officer shot a man who pulled a knife on him near JR Kyobashi Station in Osaka City on Sunday. The man, Jota Ideo, 25, is is currently in police custody and has been arrested on charges of obstructing a police officer in the performance oh his duties and violating the Firearms and Sword Possession Control Law.
According to police, the incident occurred around 11:50 p.m. in Miyakojima Ward about 300 meters from the train station. The police officer, 38, spotted two suspicious men in the area and proceeded to question them on their employment status, Fuji TV reported. The men did not respond, and Ideo pulled a butterfly knife out of his pocket and threatened to kill the officer, whom he called a a fool.
The police officer ordered Ideo to drop the knife but he kept coming toward the officer, who drew his gun and shot Ideo in his right thigh from about two meters away. Ideo was taken to hospital where he was in a stable condition on Monday.
Police said he was in possession of two knives and quoted him as saying, “I thought that carrying a blade of this length wouldn’t be violating the Firearms and Sword Possession Control Law.”
The second man fled and is currently being sought by police.
16 Comments
kawabegawa198
Good on the cop. The Japanese police should use their guns more often so they are not seen as pushovers.
gokai_wo_maneku
Is this the first shooting in Japan this year? I like that Japanese police don't shoot to kill but to disable.
Bintaro
It doesn't matter if you threaten someone with it anyway, genius !
It seems the cop played it as best as possible. Nobody else was hurt, good job !
porto
Agreed.
You lost me here. They should use their guns judiciously.
Disillusioned
There are many people carrying knives. Just be careful who you tell to “Fob off!” They might just be one of these wacky knife wielders.
Goodlucktoyou
wtf? your just hanging out and you get hassled? a shooting happened because of police harassment.
Northernlife
Yeah then you pull out a knife get shot.Police harrasment sounds to me this punk was asking for it.Whats he doing carrying a butterfly knife on him anyhow normal people dont walk around carrying knives.
Garthgoyle
Ha! No, dude.
I bet if those guys had stabbed someone, there would be a ton of people here crying "but why did the cop didn't do anything when he thought something odd was about them?"
Garthgoyle
The cop did his job and very well.
Steve Drake
I wonder why employment status had any relevance to the situation? Anyway seems like the cop had no choice.
Cricky
He menaced a cop with a knife, not a civilian, a cop. Let him mooch on looking for an easy target or disable him ASAP. Leg shoots are dangerous but not as dangerous as letting a nut case wander the streets stabbing anyone. Police arrive my first reaction is compliance not attack. It's a job that apparently not all understand. Depending on his social status might get a suspended sentence or 20 years. Understand that as a medieval justice system with 99% conviction rate the policman might be looking at jail time. Happy, joy Japan.
PeterNinnes
I like how the perp is meant to have quoted the exact name of the law as part of his defence. As if!
quercetum
Don’t know the details, but this whole thing could have been avoided if the initial inquiry by the police was done in a less aggressive manner. Asking someone’s employment status doesn’t usually draw a knife in response.
Blattamexiguus
Seems the cops suspicions were well placed. And why assume aggressive questioning?
For example perhaps simply asking the knife nutter if he worked in the area (i.e. employment status) to gauge the response.
Gobshite
Why ask anyone their employment status? Is this a communist country now?
nandakandamanda
The Japanese was probably the standard 'Shokumushitsumon' 職務質問, which means simply they 'questioned' or 'attempted to question' the two men who were acting suspiciously.
(Not about their employment status.)