Man wielding knife shot by Osaka police officer

A police officer shot a man who pulled a knife on him near JR Kyobashi Station in Osaka City on Sunday. The man, Jota Ideo, 25, is is currently in police custody and has been arrested on charges of obstructing a police officer in the performance oh his duties and violating the Firearms and Sword Possession Control Law.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11:50 p.m. in Miyakojima Ward about 300 meters from the train station. The police officer, 38, spotted two suspicious men in the area and proceeded to question them on their employment status, Fuji TV reported. The men did not respond, and Ideo pulled a butterfly knife out of his pocket and threatened to kill the officer, whom he called a a fool.

The police officer ordered Ideo to drop the knife but he kept coming toward the officer, who drew his gun and shot Ideo in his right thigh from about two meters away. Ideo was taken to hospital where he was in a stable condition on Monday.

Police said he was in possession of two knives and quoted him as saying, “I thought that carrying a blade of this length wouldn’t be violating the Firearms and Sword Possession Control Law.”

The second man fled and is currently being sought by police.

