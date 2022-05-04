Man, wife found dead at Aomori residence in suspected murder-suicide

An 84-year-old man and his 79-year-old wife were found dead at their residence in Aomori on Wednesday night in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, the couple’s eldest son returned home at around 11 p.m. and found his father’s body on a sofa in the living room, Kyodo News reported. After calling 119, he looked for his mother and found her body in a shed next to the house, where she had apparently hanged herself.

Police said the elderly couple were both declared dead at the scene. They said it appears the woman strangled her husband with a cord and then went out to the shed and hanged herself.

© Japan Today