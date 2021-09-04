Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Takeshi Kitano Photo: AFP/File
crime

Man with pickaxe attacks vehicle carrying Beat Takeshi

10 Comments
TOKYO

A vehicle carrying acclaimed Japanese comedian, film director and actor Takeshi Kitano was attacked by a man with a pickaxe and a knife on Saturday night.

Kitano, 74, also known by his stage name Beat Takeshi, was inside the vehicle on the premises of private network TBS in Tokyo when the attack took place at around 11:40 p.m., the station reported.

The attacker, a man in his 40s from Chiba Prefecture, cracked the windshield and hit other parts of the vehicle, TBS and other local media said.

No one was injured in the attack, reports said, which took place after Kitano had finished filming a live news and entertainment show for TBS.

The man was detained by security personnel until police arrived.

Police are interviewing him to determine his motive, NTV said.

Kitano first drew acclaim for his raw depictions of the violent world of Japanese organized crime. He garnered international fame for his roles in gritty dystopian thriller "Battle Royale" as well as in the eponymous comedy game show "Takeshi's Castle."

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

10 Comments
Login to comment

Awful news.

I hope they lock this psycho up, and that Beat is OK.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Playing minecraft too much ?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

I would not want a man with a pickaxe after me.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Good to hear no one was hurt. Japan is still a relatively ‘safe’ country for many.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Can’t beat the number of person-on-person crimes in the J news as of late. Yet, many victims knew their assailants. Still, this is beyond outrage for the general public. Possibly an alleged “brother” or violent ex cop with an axe to grind against Kitano. - Regardless, wishing him many happy returns.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Something Beat Takeshi knows a thing or 2 about. Remember it was him that went after someone with a bat which ended up with him getting in an accident and partial face paralysis.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Not saying that Beat Takeshi is involved in organized crime, but could the attacker have been a Yakuza hitman sent as payback for activities Takeshi's may have done in the seedy, unseen, underbelly of Japanese showbiz? I'm just saying.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

The culprit volunteered to become Kitano's apprentice in June, but was ignored.

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20210905/k10013245401000.html

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Probably an uyoku nut upset with Takeshi proclaiming affinity with the Japan Communist Party.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@jder

You're just saying or you're not saying? What are you trying to say?

Seemed a bit amateurish to be a professional

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Kitano is a treasure, glad he is ok. It would just be too much if something happened to him

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Is that why ''7 days'' was cancelled on Saturday ? Much respect to Mr. Kitano, a man of humble origins who became a cultural icon. He not only made me laugh with his quirky, down to earth persona, but has survived and thrived in Japan's cutthroat show biz world. Glad he was unharmed. I wonder whether the perp knew him personally ?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

NOMINATIONToday  05:35 pm JST

Something Beat Takeshi knows a thing or 2 about. Remember it was him that went after someone with a bat which ended up with him getting in an accident and partial face paralysis.

*Then in 1994, Beat had a nearly ­disastrous motorcycle accident – he ­conceded that it could have been an unconscious suicide attempt. He had a lot of facial surgery and he has extensive paralysis on one side of his body. *

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/film/2010/feb/04/beat-takeshi-kitano-david-thomson

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Here we go again with the J@p@$$ clowns/ Good that Takeshi is safe. But man too many gansters in Chiba try to kill

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The first time I saw him push men wanting to become famous into bathtubs of boiling hot water, laughing about it and holding them down in it I lost respect for him.

But I soon learned Japanese humor is often based on bullying, hurting, hitting, punching, torturing, and humiliating people, so I accept it now as a cultural thing.

Glad he is ok. Hope it made him think about all the pain he has given others.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Your Summer Guide to At-Home Foot Care

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #147: Parents Take Off Work to Tackle Unfinished Summer Homework

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Kids’ Summer Homework in Japan: With Friends Like These

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #146: Japanese Dad Realized He Came to Work with Toy Laptop

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Japanese Phrases for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Pavilion Tokyo 2021: A Glimpse of the Changing Metropolitan Cityscape

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

A Foreign Girl’s Guide On How To Discuss Sex With Your Japanese Guy

Savvy Tokyo

Families

A Preschool Primer: Finding the Right Kindergarten for Your Family

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Days Exploring Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog