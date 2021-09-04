Man with pickaxe attacks vehicle carrying Beat Takeshi

A vehicle carrying acclaimed Japanese comedian, film director and actor Takeshi Kitano was attacked by a man with a pickaxe and a knife on Saturday night.

Kitano, 74, also known by his stage name Beat Takeshi, was inside the vehicle on the premises of private network TBS in Tokyo when the attack took place at around 11:40 p.m., the station reported.

The attacker, a man in his 40s from Chiba Prefecture, cracked the windshield and hit other parts of the vehicle, TBS and other local media said.

No one was injured in the attack, reports said, which took place after Kitano had finished filming a live news and entertainment show for TBS.

The man was detained by security personnel until police arrived.

Police are interviewing him to determine his motive, NTV said.

Kitano first drew acclaim for his raw depictions of the violent world of Japanese organized crime. He garnered international fame for his roles in gritty dystopian thriller "Battle Royale" as well as in the eponymous comedy game show "Takeshi's Castle."

