Man with pickaxe attacks vehicle carrying Beat Takeshi

A vehicle carrying acclaimed Japanese comedian, film director and actor Takeshi Kitano was attacked by a man with a pickaxe and a knife on Saturday night.
Kitano, 74, also known by his stage name Beat Takeshi, was inside the vehicle on the premises of private network TBS in Tokyo when the attack took place at around 11:40 p.m., the station reported.
The attacker, a man in his 40s from Chiba Prefecture, cracked the windshield and hit other parts of the vehicle, TBS and other local media said.
No one was injured in the attack, reports said, which took place after Kitano had finished filming a live news and entertainment show for TBS.
The man was detained by security personnel until police arrived.
Police are interviewing him to determine his motive, NTV said.
Kitano first drew acclaim for his raw depictions of the violent world of Japanese organized crime. He garnered international fame for his roles in gritty dystopian thriller "Battle Royale" as well as in the eponymous comedy game show "Takeshi's Castle."© 2021 AFP
Fighto!
Awful news.
I hope they lock this psycho up, and that Beat is OK.
n1k1
Playing minecraft too much ?
Reckless
I would not want a man with a pickaxe after me.
snowymountainhell
Good to hear no one was hurt. Japan is still a relatively ‘safe’ country for many.
snowymountainhell
Can’t beat the number of person-on-person crimes in the J news as of late. Yet, many victims knew their assailants. Still, this is beyond outrage for the general public. Possibly an alleged “brother” or violent ex cop with an axe to grind against Kitano. - Regardless, wishing him many happy returns.
NOMINATION
Something Beat Takeshi knows a thing or 2 about. Remember it was him that went after someone with a bat which ended up with him getting in an accident and partial face paralysis.
jder
Not saying that Beat Takeshi is involved in organized crime, but could the attacker have been a Yakuza hitman sent as payback for activities Takeshi's may have done in the seedy, unseen, underbelly of Japanese showbiz? I'm just saying.
igfklin
The culprit volunteered to become Kitano's apprentice in June, but was ignored.
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20210905/k10013245401000.html
Joeintokyo
Probably an uyoku nut upset with Takeshi proclaiming affinity with the Japan Communist Party.
bobcatfish
@jder
You're just saying or you're not saying? What are you trying to say?
Seemed a bit amateurish to be a professional
Alcea Hexa
Kitano is a treasure, glad he is ok. It would just be too much if something happened to him
lolozo79
Is that why ''7 days'' was cancelled on Saturday ? Much respect to Mr. Kitano, a man of humble origins who became a cultural icon. He not only made me laugh with his quirky, down to earth persona, but has survived and thrived in Japan's cutthroat show biz world. Glad he was unharmed. I wonder whether the perp knew him personally ?
P. Smith
NOMINATIONToday 05:35 pm JST
*Then in 1994, Beat had a nearly disastrous motorcycle accident – he conceded that it could have been an unconscious suicide attempt. He had a lot of facial surgery and he has extensive paralysis on one side of his body. *
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/film/2010/feb/04/beat-takeshi-kitano-david-thomson
Oxycodin
Here we go again with the J@p@$$ clowns/ Good that Takeshi is safe. But man too many gansters in Chiba try to kill
ShinkansenCaboose
The first time I saw him push men wanting to become famous into bathtubs of boiling hot water, laughing about it and holding them down in it I lost respect for him.
But I soon learned Japanese humor is often based on bullying, hurting, hitting, punching, torturing, and humiliating people, so I accept it now as a cultural thing.
Glad he is ok. Hope it made him think about all the pain he has given others.