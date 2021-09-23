Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man with stab wounds dies after being left outside hospital

KYOTO

Police in Miyazu, Kyoto Prefecture, have arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he left a 50-year-old man, bleeding from stab wounds, outside a hospital on Thursday morning and then drove away.

The man, identified as Masataka Hiragi, died a short time later at another hospital, Sankei Shimbun reported. The suspect, Yasuaki Kinoshita, was arrested about 90 minutes later in nearby Tango city after street surveillance camera footage identified his car. A blood-stained knife was found in his car.

Police said Kinoshita dropped off the victim at around 10:50 a.m. A hospital employee called 110 to report the incident. Hiragi received emergency treatment for several stab wounds to his chest at the hospital before being transferred to another hospital where he died.

Police said Kinoshita, whose address and occupation are unknown, has admitted to the charge. Police said Hiragi managed a nearby pharmacy and that he and Kinoshita knew each other.

