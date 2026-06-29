Man, woman die after being found stabbed at Kobe sex establishment

A man and a woman died after being found collapsed and bleeding in a room at an adult entertainment venue in Kobe on Sunday night.

According to police, an employee at the venue in Hyogo Ward called emergency services around 10 p.m., and said that a male customer and a female worker were both unconscious and bleeding, TV Asahi reported.

Police said the man and woman, both believed to be in their 30s, were confirmed dead after being taken to hospital.

An employee found the pair after becoming concerned that the male customer had not emerged from the room after his allotted time.

The room had been locked from the inside.

Police said both individuals showed signs of external injuries and bleeding on their upper bodies, and a knife was found inside the room.

© Japan Today