Man, woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide

A 21-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in an apartment in Mooka, Tochigi Prefecture, on Monday, police said, adding that a 29-year-old man was also found dead, with a knife sticking out of his chest.

Police said the man, Takayoshi Kawakami, a company employee, lived in the apartment. They suspect he killed Nanami Otake, an office worker, and then himself. Security camera footage showed Kawakami and Otake entering his apartment just past 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

According to police, Otake was a friend of Kawakami’s ex-girlfriend, Fuji TV reported. At her request, Otake had gone with her to Kawakami’s apartment to pick up some of her belongings. Otake went in alone while her friend waited at a nearby convenience store.

A short time later, Otake sent a message by Line to her friend, saying she was bleeding and asking her to call the police. After that, her friend could not reach her by phone.

Police found the bodies at around 1:20 a.m. An autopsy revealed Otake died from a stab wound to the heart and that her upper body had at least 15 knife wounds.

