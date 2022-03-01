Married couple accused of forcing woman into prostitution around 600 times

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 33-year-old woman and her 29-year-old husband on suspicion of violating the Anti-Prostitution Law by forcing a 26-year-old female acquaintance into prostitution and using the earnings to pay for their rent and luxury brand items.
According to police, the woman and her 3-year-old child lived with the couple at their apartment in Itabashi Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said Yukino Takehara, who is unemployed, and her husband Yuki, a waterproofing worker, have denied they forced their acquaintance, a single mother who was having trouble making ends meet, into prostitution.
Police allege the couple forced the victim into prostitution about 600 times, taking in around 8.6 million yen. Moreover, the suspects handed the woman less than 1,000 yen for each session.
Police said Yukino became acquainted with the woman on a video-sharing website in February 2018. After learning that the woman was a struggling single mother, Yukino invited her to live with she and her husband in Tokyo. In November 2018, the woman and her child moved into the couple’s home. From around July 2019, the couple started to demand that she pay rent and told her, “If you don’t have money, then work in a brothel.”
This continued until Nov 8, 2021, at which time the woman sought advice from a friend who told her to contact the police.
The woman was quoted by police as saying “I didn’t think I could get away alone since the two would look after my child while I worked.”© Japan Today
14 Comments
Login to comment
Paul
They were taking 14,000 for one session and paying her 1,000. Parasites!!!
snowymountainhell
Awful. A desperate single mother with a newborn trusting the promised good faith of another woman and then, trafficked in one of the most vile forms of slavery. Hopefully, Japan has state-sponsored shelters for her & the child and vocational rehabilitation programs to help get her still young life back on track.
virusrex
I don't think that is the main problem here.
Fuzzy
What an odd story. It doesn't appear they "forced" the woman to do anything. Rather, the couple has taken advantage of a young woman who is clearly not very bright. Still, they should be charged for being the pimps that they are.
expat
"a waterproofing worker"? Work with various sorts of rubbers, does he?
Reckless
That is about 14,000 yen per session. The pimps did well.
Lindsay
They forced her into it 600 times and only paid her ¥1,000 for each time? It sounds pretty unbelievable. There must be more to this than this article explains.
Ashley Shiba
Japan needs to step up their child support laws and forcing mothers or fathers to pay up and making it easy to take wages off each paycheck.
purple_depressed_bacon
Exactly what I came down here to say. That and joint custody. Fathers in Japan get to slack off and abandon their kid with no consequences whatsoever. This needs to change.
Also, desperate as this woman was, she's not very bright if it took talking with her friend to finally go to the police. Surely she must have known she was being taking advantage of.
dagon
They were taking 14,000 for one session and paying her 1,000. Parasites!!!
Story is a perfect parable of late stage capitalism. Should probably turn it into a movie to pay back this lady.
Mocheake
The woman also seems to have a screw loose somewhere. It sure doesn't seem like she was tied down, beaten, etc. You came in through the front door so go back through it while they are asleep or whatever. I mean, it took 3 years for her to seek some advice!
Numan
The reason that they were able to take advantage of the woman is because of the living arrangement. Without a verifiable income, it would almost impossible to find a place to stay. Having a child reduces the number for living in hotels, guesthouses, shelters or internet cafes even less.
Without a residence or connection to a Ward office then you cannot get employment, public assistance or health care.
Whether prostitution is moral or not is another conversation. However, if she was a little brighter, she could be making close to that in the soaplands with more or most of the money going to her. She would only need to fight the urge to blow all that money on host clubs.
Sven Asai
Could have bought quite some effective defense tools from the first 1,000¥ and end it all how that has to be ended.
snowymountainhell
Maybe be lost in translation here but, perhaps some are overlooking these two reprobates were ‘looking after’ the 23-year-old’s possibly 6-month-old infant when the pimping (and possibly, extortion) started in the summer of 2019.
Let’s see if one rats the other was holding the child captive to get the mother to continue to comply.