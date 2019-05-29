Mass stabbing near Tokyo lasted less than 20 seconds

Two women pray Wednesday at the scene of Tuesday's stabbing rampage in Kawasaki.

A mass stabbing around a school bus stop in Kawasaki that claimed the lives of two occurred over a period of less than 20 seconds, investigators said Wednesday.

Seventeen students of Caritas Elementary School, a private Catholic school in the city, and two parents were attacked on Tuesday by Ryuichi Iwasaki, 51, most while waiting for the school bus.

Police searched Iwasaki's home Wednesday on suspicion of murder as they looked for clues about the attack in which a schoolgirl and the father of an unharmed pupil were killed.

Wielding knives in both hands, the man allegedly carried out the attack before taking his own life from a self-inflicted stab wound to the neck, police said. The entire incident happened over a distance of 50 meters along a street.

Both knives were 30 centimeters long and investigators found two more knives in a backpack believed to have belonged to the assailant.

The police confirmed through security camera footage that Iwasaki took a train from Yomiuriland-mae on the Odakyu Line, the train station nearest to his home, and arrived at Noborito station near the attack site.

He is believed to have then walked to a convenience store where he left his backpack before starting his rampage, carrying knives in each hand, according to the police.

The cameras installed around the area captured Iwasaki moving rapidly among his victims as he carried out the attack, they said.

Investigators said they believe the suspect began the attack by slashing 39-year-old parent and Foreign Ministry official Satoshi Oyama multiple times. Oyama was found lying on his back on the street near the convenience store, before he died in a hospital.

Iwasaki then seriously wounded the 45-year-old mother of a Caritas school student, and attacked Hanako Kuribayashi, an 11-year-old female sixth-grader from Tama, western Tokyo, who later died, and other children who were forming a line to get on a school bus, according to the police.

The incident occurred at around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday on a street near a park in a residential area.

Amid intermittent rain in the morning, a number of people offered prayers near the site around the same hour as the attack the day before while many flowers, snacks and beverages were left as offerings for the victims.

Hiroko Moriya, a 22-year-old graduate school student, left a bottle of fruit juice, saying she always takes the same train as Caritas school students.

"The victimized children may have been the ones I took trains with. I can't think of it as someone else's business," she said in tears.

Ma Myintmyintthan, the manager of a Burmese restaurant in Tokyo that Oyama and his family had been visiting since two years ago, was also among the visitors to the site.

"He was always singing Burmese songs joyously. I saw the news on the incident and couldn't believe it was Oyama (who was killed)," the manager said.

Foreign Minister Taro Kono indicated his intent to arrange support for Oyama's family.

"He was a Burmese specialist and an extremely brilliant young official. This is very regrettable," Kono told a media gathering. "He had worked for the embassy in Myanmar and was a member who led Japan's diplomacy with Myanmar."

Following a cabinet meeting held in the morning in the wake of the incident, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered increased police patrols in areas where children gather on their way to and from school.

