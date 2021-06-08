Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Children gather in front of a monument engraved with the names of the victims of a stabbing rampage by an intruder at Ikeda Elementary School in Osaka on Tuesday. Photo: KYODO
crime

Memorial service marks 20 years since fatal stabbing rampage at Ikeda school

OSAKA

A memorial service was held Tuesday to mark the 20th anniversary of a stabbing rampage by an intruder at an elementary school in Osaka Prefecture that left eight children dead, one of the highest-profile murder cases in Japanese history.

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing, relatives, teachers and students attended a scaled-back ceremony at Ikeda Elementary School in western Japan to remember the tragedy and pledge to keep the school safe.

The eight -- seven girls in second grade and a boy in first grade -- were fatally stabbed, while 15 others, including two teachers, were injured on June 8, 2001, by Mamoru Takuma who was sentenced to death in 2003 and executed in September 2004. He had said that he committed the crime because he wanted to be executed.

About 130 attendees observed a moment of silence during Tuesday's ceremony and some students offered flowers in front of a monument engraved with the names of the victims. Other students watched a livestream of the event in their classrooms to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"This is not a milestone but merely a passing point in our efforts to ensure safety at school," said school principal Takumi Sanada.

Among the relatives of the victims, Norihiro Hongo said in an interview with Kyodo News before the ceremony that his daughter Yuki, 7, had a knife wound that penetrated her body and traces of her blood were left over 39 meters.

"I feel like I'm going insane when I think of Yuki" who tried to live, her father said. "I couldn't do anything. I can't forgive myself."

The rampage led many schools in Japan to step up security such as by locking gates and installing surveillance cameras.

