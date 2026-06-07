 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Memorial service marks 25 years since fatal stabbing rampage

0 Comments
IKEDA, Osaka

A memorial service was held Sunday to mark the 25th anniversary of a stabbing rampage at an elementary school in Ikeda, Osaka Prefecture, that left eight children dead.

A memorial service was held at Ikeda Elementary School in the morning, with bereaved families, current students, and faculty members praying for the souls of the victims at the time of the incident. The eight bells in a small monument, on which the names of the eight children who died are engraved, were rung, and everyone observed a moment of silence.

The eight -- seven girls in second grade and a boy in first grade -- were fatally stabbed, while 15 others, including two teachers, were injured on June 8, 2001, by Mamoru Takuma. He was sentenced to death in 2003 and executed in September 2004. At his trial, he said that he committed the crime because he wanted to be executed.

Takuma entered through the school's side gate, which had been left open. The incident shook the school's "myth of safety," prompting the strengthening of safety measures such as closing the school gates, installing security cameras, and patrolling during school hours.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.

Get your ticket now for a 20% Discount

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog