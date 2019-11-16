Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Model Angelica Michibata's husband arrested on extortion charge

TOKYO

The 37-year-old husband of model Angelica Michibata has been arrested on suspicion of extortion after he allegedly threatened a man with video footage of him and Michibata alone in a private room.

According to police, the incident occurred on Aug 7. Michibata’s husband, Kim Jung-hee, 37, is accused of extorting 350,000 yen in cash from his wife's male acquaintance, a company proprietor in his 40s, during a visit to the man’s office, Fuji TV reported. Police said Kim threatened the man by showing hidden camera footage taken inside a private room where he was alone Michibata.

Kim told the man he would ruin him and his family with a scandal. He also reportedly threatened to stab the man in the eye with a pencil after they argued. Michibata was present at the time, police said. The incident occurred in June at a membership bar run by Kim.

Since her husband’s arrest, Michibata has apologized on her production agency's website by writing, “My husband became suspicious after I was having a drink with a male male acquaintance.”

