Monk arrested after high school girl stabbed in neck in Ibaraki Prefecture

Police in Moriya, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 41-year-old Buddhist monk on suspicion of assaulting a high school girl by stabbing her in the neck.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Oct 19 as the girl was walking home, Kyodo News reported. Police said Kodo Kimura, a monk at Koenji temple in Tsukuba, is accused of stabbing the girl in the back of her neck with a knife or something similar.
The girl screamed and a passerby called 119. She was taken to hospital where doctors said her wound will take about one week to heal.
Police said an analysis of street surveillance camera footage and witness accounts identified Kimura, who was arrested on Thursday. Police said he has denied the allegation.
Police said the girl told them she does not know Kimura.
My guess, without any proof whatsoever, is that the monk is suffering from a mental illness.
So no weapon was found ? What connects the Monk to this incident - simply by being nearby ? It would have been useful to have some more detail.
Moderator: Please read the penultimate paragraph.
The article mentions street camera footage and witness, that do not automatically means he was just close but that he could have been identified. It may not be a sure bet, but making the arrest would seem to indicate the evidence is quite strong.
Being bald and involuntarily celibate is never an excuse to go around stabbing young women.
The temple needs to de-robe this fake monk, then offer a detailed explanation of how it somehow allowed this loose screw to become a representative of their sect in the first place.
Any bullying at the temple or outside recently? Any history of mental health issues? Has his advances towards pretty young woman been rejected recently? What do they have on the cameras?
There needs to be motive. Simply being filmed around the area during that time is circumstantial. Being a monk, they would need to search in and around the temple. I am pretty sure those in charge of the temple will reject a warrant on religious grounds and possible damage of historical artifacts. Also, if they were to find evidence that he did it, it will ruin the reputation of the temple. The temple might be considered impure by very spiritual people. The monk has the advantage in this situation that the average Taro or Kenji does not. It seems if the monk does not fold under interrogation and the police cannot find the evidence, then it will be hard to convict. We also do not know how much clout that temple has in the community. He better hope his meditative practice works to stay calm.