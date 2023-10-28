Monk arrested after high school girl stabbed in neck in Ibaraki Prefecture

Police in Moriya, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 41-year-old Buddhist monk on suspicion of assaulting a high school girl by stabbing her in the neck.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on Oct 19 as the girl was walking home, Kyodo News reported. Police said Kodo Kimura, a monk at Koenji temple in Tsukuba, is accused of stabbing the girl in the back of her neck with a knife or something similar.

The girl screamed and a passerby called 119. She was taken to hospital where doctors said her wound will take about one week to heal.

Police said an analysis of street surveillance camera footage and witness accounts identified Kimura, who was arrested on Thursday. Police said he has denied the allegation.

Police said the girl told them she does not know Kimura.

