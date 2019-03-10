Mother arrested after video posted on Twitter showing her abusing 6-year-old son

Police in Kasuga, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of abuse after a video surfaced on Twitter showing her assaulting her six-year-old son multiple times at their home.
In the two-minute clip, the suspect is shouting abusive language as she repeatedly kicks the child, who is shrieking in pain, on the floor. The attack was filmed around noon on March 5 and posted on Twitter at 1:40 p.m. on Friday, Fuji TV reported.
Police received a call from someone who had seen the video and arrested the woman after confirming her as the Twitter account holder.
The six-year-old boy is the suspect’s youngest son. He did not sustain any serious injuries, police said. He and his elder brother, who is a first-year junior high school student, have been taken into protective custody at a child welfare center.
Police said the woman has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying, “I became irritated because my son lied.” Police believe the woman's eldest son, a junior high school student, may have taken the video and posted it on Twitter, though that has not been confirmed.© Japan Today
oldman_13
Yet another child abuse incident in Japan. Society in decline.
zones2surf
Sometimes I just shake my head.
At least she was stupid enough to post the video so that authorities could intervene.
And thankfully her little boy was not seriously injured, although the emotional scars from abuse by his mother will not disappear anytime soon!
SaikoPhysco
The kid probably lied because he knew the truth would get him a beating..... if she was a caring and understanding mother he'd have probably told the truth.
Do the hustle
What an absolute piece of dirt!
Goodlucktoyou
nut + head.
madmanmunt
It is not often talked about, but a lot of physical child abuse comes from women.
But not a lot of abusers post it to Twitter.
Sick.
expat
Place the kids with a relative, take the woman into custody. Guess dad's in the wind?
JohnDigsJapan
A weird cry for help?
Zack
I have a theory that this is (and other cases) of child abuse by mothers is usually to what is called "displaced aggression"
because of the abuse women suffer daily.
JenniSchiebel
Uh ... no. There is no excusing the type of child abuse described in this story.
Educator60
dmanmuntToday 09:49 am JST
”But not a lot of abusers post it to Twitter.”
And this one didn’t either. Note that the headline and article have been changed after my earlier post (which was deleted).
Educator60
expatToday 10:28 am JST
“Place the kids with a relative, take the woman into custody. Guess dad's in the wind?”
According to other sources, the dad was living with them.