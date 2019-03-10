Mother arrested after video posted on Twitter showing her abusing 6-year-old son

Police in Kasuga, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of abuse after a video surfaced on Twitter showing her assaulting her six-year-old son multiple times at their home.

In the two-minute clip, the suspect is shouting abusive language as she repeatedly kicks the child, who is shrieking in pain, on the floor. The attack was filmed around noon on March 5 and posted on Twitter at 1:40 p.m. on Friday, Fuji TV reported.

Police received a call from someone who had seen the video and arrested the woman after confirming her as the Twitter account holder.

The six-year-old boy is the suspect’s youngest son. He did not sustain any serious injuries, police said. He and his elder brother, who is a first-year junior high school student, have been taken into protective custody at a child welfare center.

Police said the woman has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying, “I became irritated because my son lied.” Police believe the woman's eldest son, a junior high school student, may have taken the video and posted it on Twitter, though that has not been confirmed.

