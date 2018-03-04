Mother arrested for leaving newborn baby's body in suitcase

A 36-year-old mother has confessed to abandoning the body of her newborn baby in a suitcase near her apartment in Kanagawa Prefecture, police said Sunday.

Aya Tanaka left the body of her baby girl in the suitcase in October on the premises of her apartment building in the city of Kawasaki, according to the police.

A plumber working near the apartment found the decomposed body of a baby in a small suitcase on Saturday with the umbilical cord still attached, the police said.

Tanaka told the police following her arrest that she had passed out after giving birth to the baby and that when she regained consciousness, she found her daughter was dead. She said she covered the baby with a towel and put her in the suitcase.

The police will carry out an autopsy on the body to investigate the cause of death.

