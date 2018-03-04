Mother arrested for leaving newborn baby's body in suitcase

A 36-year-old mother has confessed to abandoning the body of her newborn baby in a suitcase near her apartment in Kanagawa Prefecture, police said Sunday.
Aya Tanaka left the body of her baby girl in the suitcase in October on the premises of her apartment building in the city of Kawasaki, according to the police.
A plumber working near the apartment found the decomposed body of a baby in a small suitcase on Saturday with the umbilical cord still attached, the police said.
Tanaka told the police following her arrest that she had passed out after giving birth to the baby and that when she regained consciousness, she found her daughter was dead. She said she covered the baby with a towel and put her in the suitcase.
The police will carry out an autopsy on the body to investigate the cause of death.© KYODO
Tommy Jones
Heartbreaking.
Disillusioned
she had passed out after giving birth to the baby and that when she regained consciousness, she found her daughter was dead
What a convenient excuse! However, it does not explain why she put the baby into a suitcase and threw it into the yard.
Daniel Naumoff
One would say "What a tragedy". And it is, however, why was not she admitted to a hospital? She did not know she was pregnant? Oh well, whoops! What did the father do at the moment? Was he notified? Everyone seems like a scum yet we are left with one dead saint. Lose-lose game going on.
Aly Rustom
That is terrible. news like this can ruin your whole day.
Toasted Heretic
These cases are all tragic and in some ways, it reminds one of the women and girls who often gave birth in secret, fearing the moral outrage of an Ireland where the church played too big a role. The most infamous of these tragedies was the Kerry Babies case in the early 80s. But there the comparison ends - Japan does not have a meddling, authoritarian church. But still, some women are compelled to give birth, alone and driven to desperation.
As usual, the full story is not given here and we can only speculate as to what led to this sad outcome.
sensei258
Call me crazy, but if you don't want children how about taking precautions. Throwing her out with the trash, or tossing her in the river, or etc. doesn't count as birth control.
DaDude
I am always against women who kill their newborn but you should let the autopsy speak before judging a woman who delivered a baby by herself. You might be a midwife though so please excuse me questioning your expertise.
Disillusioned
What does midwifery have to do with dumping her baby in the yard in a suitcase? The fact she delivered the baby herself and in secret points to the fact she did not want the baby in the first place. The “I passed out and the baby dead” excuse is just too convenient.
Bintaro
I said that a few times before already, but this is one of the problem : lack of sex ed.
I can't imagine japanese parents explaining the birds and bees.
And with the number of shot-gun marriages I saw happening in a few years here, I wonder if even half the population knows what a condom is.
And there are other counter measures, but nobody seems interested, and prefer to keep on throwing women in prison.
Goodlucktoyou
Second story this week to ruin my lunch. I’m curious for some solid statistic as to weather this happens a lot, or is only reported for its newsworthy shock element?