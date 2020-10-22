Mother arrested for murder after infant found in Okayama irrigation canal

Police in Okayama city have arrested a 35-year-old woman on suspicion of murder after she threw her newborn daughter into an irrigation canal in the city.

According to police, a foreign student called 110 at around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday to report that a baby was floating face down in an irrigation canal near a public park in Kita Ward.

The infant was about 50 cms tall and was naked, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said there were no external injuries on the body. The baby was taken to a hospital where she died early Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday police arrested the mother, a part-time worker at a convenience store. Police said she has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying she gave birth in the park at around 9 p.m. on Monday. She said she threw the infant into the canal because she didn’t want to raise the child.

Police said the woman is married and has another child but did not tell her husband she was pregnant and gave birth without him apparently knowing anything about it.

