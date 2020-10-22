Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Mother arrested for murder after infant found in Okayama irrigation canal

OKAYAMA

Police in Okayama city have arrested a 35-year-old woman on suspicion of murder after she threw her newborn daughter into an irrigation canal in the city.

According to police, a foreign student called 110 at around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday to report that a baby was floating face down in an irrigation canal near a public park in Kita Ward.

The infant was about 50 cms tall and was naked, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said there were no external injuries on the body. The baby was taken to a hospital where she died early Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday police arrested the mother, a part-time worker at a convenience store. Police said she has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying she gave birth in the park at around 9 p.m. on Monday. She said she threw the infant into the canal because she didn’t want to raise the child.

Police said the woman is married and has another child but did not tell her husband she was pregnant and gave birth without him apparently knowing anything about it.

I understand that some pregnancies are not that visible, but would a husband really not notice his wife is about to give birth??

And why speculative, I am ready to bet the baby was not his...

And why speculative, I am ready to bet the baby was not his...

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Very bad.

Very unresponsible.

Feel sorry abt that baby.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Man that's terrible. Born and immediately killed by the very person that is supposed to protect you. Not even given a chance at life. Breaks my heart. The hardest news is the one about a baby or child dying. Especially one so young.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

She needs to go to jail for murder.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Was just thinking it's been about a week since we heard this kind of news. Lock the mother up forever.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

