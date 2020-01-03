Mother arrested over death of newborn child

A 31-year-old woman from Adachi Ward Tokyo, has been arrested for abandoning her newborn child who was later found dead in her house.

Police said Tomomi Ikeda, 31, a part-time employee, was arrested on suspicion of parental neglect resulting in death after leaving her daughter unattended at home while repeatedly going out to work after giving birth on Dec 28, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, Ikeda lived alone and gave birth to the girl in the bathroom of her house. She had worked continuously until late at night for several days from the day after the child was born. She noticed that the baby would not move on Wednesday night and called an ambulance.

The baby, in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, was taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead. Her weight was 1.36 kilograms.

Ikeda was quoted by police as saying: “I couldn’t take her to the hospital because I had no money. I did not have anyone around me who I could confide in.”

© Japan Today